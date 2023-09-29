Case Files of a Fool for Life

The curious case of the popcorn phantom
Mystery, romance, and animal invasions
  
Risha Lötter
4
Questions I ask myself
When I wonder if I'm too weird
  
Risha Lötter
7

July 2024

Joy list
July edition
  
Risha Lötter
4
Birds in the dusk
Tragedy and triumph in the non-human world
  
Risha Lötter
2

June 2024

Minisode 1: Words, birds, mushrooms
About flight, and singing, and growing roots
  
Risha Lötter
4
8:09
Risha Lötter

September 2023

Coming soon
This is Case Files of a Fool for Life.
  
Risha Lötter
