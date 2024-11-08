Case Files of a Fool for Life
Minisode 2: Birds in the dusk
Risha Lötter
Nov 08, 2024
Transcript

An audio version of my Substack essay by the same name, plus a rambly preface. On the sound of the ocean, insect wars, Indian vultures, climate grief.

Find more of my writing here, or contact me on Instagram.

Discussion about this podcast

Risha Lötter
