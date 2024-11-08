An audio version of my Substack essay by the same name, plus a rambly preface. On the sound of the ocean, insect wars, Indian vultures, climate grief.
Minisode 2: Birds in the dusk
casefilesofafoolforlife.substack.com
Nov 08, 2024
Case Files of a Fool for Life
Forest-grown explorations into the art of living well. Rooted in South African soil, my guests and I delve into topics ranging from biodiversity and creativity to regenerative living and the diverse aspects of human existence.Forest-grown explorations into the art of living well. Rooted in South African soil, my guests and I delve into topics ranging from biodiversity and creativity to regenerative living and the diverse aspects of human existence.
