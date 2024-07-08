The audio version of this post is available here.

It is impossible to sleep late in a forest.

Or at least, it is impossible for me to sleep late in a forest. Things are just too interesting.

In any case, on weekdays I have to wake up at 6:00 for work, and now that we’re knee-deep in winter, this means I am awake before the birds are. I work from home, though – from bed, to be exact, nestled deep inside a pile of blankets on these icy mornings – so no stumbling into the shower half-asleep, no shivering in the kitchen while waiting for the kettle to boil, no trying to pick clothes in the dark. All of that can wait until the day has properly announced itself. All I need do is stretch, turn on one small light, open the curtains, grab my laptop, and dive back into bed.

The sun only rises after 7:00 nowadays, so for the first hour at least it’s only me in the darkness. It’s a luxurious, almost utterly silent darkness, with none of the hum of crickets and the far-off barking of dogs one hears at the start of the night. There are some auditory clues in the silence, though: If it rained during the night, the morning sounds hushed and damp. If there is a berg wind brewing, the birds barely bother to wake up, and the house, being built on stilts, starts shivering in expectation.

These days I can often hear the ocean, roaring so insistently through the morning mist that it feels as if I am listening to a very large city. We live 4 kilometres away from the ocean, as the crow flies, so being able to hear it feels unlikely enough that I sometimes doubt my ears. From what I understand, though, this is what happens: We live quite close to a river that flows into the sea, and the landscape around us is filled with gullies and hills, all of which would, if the wind blows just-so, amplify and carry noise further. Instead of making its way towards me in a straight line, the sound of the ocean is being jostled upriver, echoed in the bodies of thousands of trees, refracted into hillsides, and finally reaching me as the omnipresent hum I hear.

So there I am early in the morning, listening to the last dregs of the night, wondering what kinds of dramas went down while I was asleep. There are small and complicated stories playing out all around me all the time, and in most cases I don’t get to find out the endings. For instance, last night I heard a creature doing noisy things in the undergrowth near our house. I went out onto the balcony and shone a flashlight down to try and see what it was. I saw nothing, and the noise stopped. I turned the light off and the noise resumed. It could have been a bushpig, a porcupine, a bushbuck, or something else, and I had to go to bed without knowing what it was. (All I know is that it ate most of my baby succulents.)

Bushbuck grazing in Wilderness town - photo taken by Dave, right from the car.

On a smaller scale, last night I met a large praying mantis on the edge of the bathtub. “Met” feels like the right word here, since it swiveled its triangular head towards me the moment I came into the bathroom, and maintained eye contact for as long as I was willing to.

Being acknowledged – watched, even – by an insect feels deeply unsettling, particularly when it’s one as eerie as a mantis. Front legs aloft, eyes watchful, it swayed and bobbed in one place until I eventually broke eye contact and moved away to brush my teeth. At that point, spell broken, it lunged forward and made a beeline for the wall, climbed up, and, now upside down, stalked across the ceiling towards the light bulb. The closer it got to the light, the slower it began to move. One leg forward, then utter stillness. Another leg forward. Freeze. I finally understood what it was doing when a small moth flitted past, just out of reach. The mantis angled its body closer to its prey. The moth flitted past again and again, tantalisingly out of reach – only the swiveling of the mantis’s head betraying its interest.

I stopped watching eventually. I am a human, after all, of long life and short attention span. What goes on in an insect’s head when it sits like that, wait-and-hunting? Does time feel different, stretchier, full of details more intricate than I could ever imagine?

I left the bathroom light on when I went to bed, so as not to cut the hunt short, and this morning everyone was gone: mantis, moth, even the wall spider who lives in the corner. Any number of untold massacres could have happened in the night, in this small room, and I would never know.

***

Today is a Saturday, so no working at 6 AM. I woke early nonetheless, with that particular blend of laziness and excitement that belongs uniquely to weekends, watching the early light seep in. Then, still lying in bed, for some reason I started listening to a podcast about vultures in India. Perhaps it was the softness of the morning, or the beautiful reportage, but within minutes my cheeks were sticky with tears. I carried on listening while drinking coffee outside. I carried on listening while cooking breakfast. I carried on crying.

Here’s the story, in a nutshell (the podcast, 99% Invisible, is very good. You should listen to it):

In India there is a minority group of people, the Parsis, originally from Iran, who practice Zoroastrianism, one of the oldest remaining religions in the world. Among other things, the Parsis believe that a dead body can become a host for evil. To prevent this evil from entering the world at large, neither earth, water, nor fire should be used to dispose of corpses. Instead of burying or cremating their dead, what the Parsis have done for hundreds of years is to place their dead atop large structures called Towers of Silence, where vultures would quickly consume them. And by “quickly,” I mean “disturbingly fast.” One of the ritual pallbearers in the podcast episode recounts how vultures would gather at the perimeter while last rituals were performed, and that they would often have to be chased back into place when they’d hop towards the corpse prematurely. Within half an hour of placing the corpse there, almost nothing but bone would be left.

At first the above might sound pretty gruesome, but there is also a breathtaking matter-of-factness to this ritual, and to the corresponding symbiotic relationship with another species, that appeals deeply to me.

But then the Indian vultures stopped coming. After years of frantically trying to figure out why, eventually researchers found out that 99% of the Gyps vultures in India had died out due to diclofenac poisoning. Diclofenac is the active ingredient in many anti-inflammatories, commonly used for both humans and animals, and, notably, on India’s massive cattle population. Vultures’ digestive systems are incredible – because they eat carrion, they have to be able to withstand pretty gnarly pathogens. They can survive TB, rabies, anthrax. But their kidneys are no match against this man-made drug and so, before anyone realised what was going on, they disappeared almost entirely.

For the Parsis this is a crisis. To this day they haven’t been able to come up with a new workable solution to safely dispose of their dead, and this is a particular problem in Mumbai, where their Towers of Silence are located in a protected forest smack-bang in the middle of the city. High-rise buildings that weren’t there a few decades ago now look down on the platforms where the Parsi dead are placed, and, in the absence of vultures, are left to decay. This feels like a violation of privacy to the Parsis, and to the inhabitants of the flats, it feels pretty gross.

The Indian Gyps vulture is a keystone specie, and so its loss is felt by more than just the Parsis. Because cattle are considered holy in India, they are traditionally allowed to die wherever they fall, and an entire ecosystem has developed around this. One specific Indian caste specialises in skinning dead cattle and selling their hides – this is all they do for a living. Another caste sells the bones to fertiliser companies. Both groups use the sight of vultures circling in the sky to figure out where a dead cow might be lying. Now, in the absence of the vultures, stray dogs have multiplied and move into the cattle carcasses, chasing away the humans and spreading rabies. Entire groups of people have their livelihoods threatened, and various diseases are also becoming more commonplace.

You can imagine the desperate attempts made by conservationists to prevent the vultures from dying out entirely. Diclofenac has been banned, only to be replaced by other toxic drugs. Breeding programmes have been launched, educational talks given to the public, veterinary clinics monitored. Yet vulture numbers in India remain negligibly small.

The image that moved me the most in the podcast was right at the end of the episode, where the journalist recounts how some Parsis at Mumbai’s Towers of Silence forest have begun to plant vulture-friendly trees, in the hopes that they will return. They are lovingly tending to the forest, waiting in vain for its vultures to come back.

But it’s the thought of the vultures themselves that made me cry. They’re some of the earth’s largest raptors, yet look so vulnerable, with those bare necks and hunched shoulders, vast wingspan and quizzical heads. The Indian Gyps vultures are so scared of humans that they vomit whenever they encounter one; yet among each other they are gregarious. They can fly up to 100 km a day looking for carrion. They are devoted parents who only raise about one chick a year. They rarely kill, and are the only land-based obligate scavengers. The loss of them is not only the loss of a keystone species, it is the loss of a creature that is not quite like any other creature on Earth. It is the loss of a way of being that is precious simply because it exists.

Learning about the Indian vultures of course led me to read up on South Africa’s vultures too. Unsurprisingly, all South African vultures are endangered, and some species critically so. This is in part due to diclofenac, but also because of electrocution from electricity pylons, and simply because of habitat encroachment by humans.

Before today I’d never given much thought to vultures, but suddenly their continued existence felt crucial to mine. I searched through iNaturalist for local sightings and found one startling photo of two Cape griffons, our largest vulture, sitting on a pole within a few kilometres of my home.

Photo taken by Danielle Louw, posted on iNaturalist

For now, they’re still here. Elusive, vulnerable, but surviving. Like the Cape leopard and the Knysna elephant, elsewhere these animals have become only the stuff of legends, but around here they live on somehow.

For how long, though? Life around me feels abundant, fecund, when I measure it in scorpions under rocks, in birds and butterflies and mushrooms. But when I begin to read about the bigger creatures who used to live here, I am struck by how much we have lost, and by how unmourned our losses have gone.

The collective noun for a group of vultures is a “committee,” but when they’re busy feeding, a group of vultures is called a “wake.” It feels appropriate that these messengers of death, professional mourners as it were, plunged me into a long, slow day of mourning. I puttered about the kitchen, and later sat on the balcony, in a kind of prayerful daze. The stuff of my heart was reaching towards the stuff of the earth, same seeking same, grieving our joint losses.

I know the losses aren’t about to end. It feels as if I arrived too late at the party, falling in love with the wild world just as it prepares to make its exit. I tell myself that grieving can be a kind of calling, that when I grieve the disappearance of any creature I am also learning to notice more tenderly those that are still here. It is a wobbly kind of peace I make with death, but it’s the best I’ve got.

Back when we used to list our favourite movies, books, and quotes on Facebook, I posted this quote there, and found it again today:

"Om altyd bewus te wees van die dood, is om die geluide van voëltjies in die skemer opnuut te waardeer" – (by writer Toast Coetzer). In English that translates to something like: “To always be aware of death is to appreciate anew the sounds of birds in the dusk.”

It’s dusk. The birds outside are singing like there’s no tomorrow. For some of them, there might not be. I am listening as totally as I can.