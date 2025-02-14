Case Files of a Fool for Life
Case Files of a Fool for Life
Love in your second language
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:32:09
-1:32:09

Love in your second language

Poetry and chaos unto the end of days
Risha Lötter
Feb 14, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Welcome to my newest experiment! This episode was first recorded in Afrikaans (find it here, if you want this in the OG language) and then interpreted into English. It has some corresponding wobbles, but all in all this was pretty fun to make. If you liked it – and also if you didn’t – please let me know, so I can adjust my experiment accordingly.

This episode is for language nerds. I speak about multilingualism, and love, and at times I get on a soapbox (that happens to me sometimes, but I always find my way back down), and I read you some poetry and stuff. I hope you like it.

Music by the very Dave Knowles (find more of his music here and here).

Podcast art by my talented sister, Yubi Lötter.

And you can find Breyten Breytenbach’s 2016 convocation speech here.

Discussion about this episode

Case Files of a Fool for Life
Case Files of a Fool for Life
Forest-grown explorations into the art of living well. Rooted in South African soil, my guests and I delve into topics ranging from biodiversity and creativity to multilingualism and the diverse aspects of human existence.
En partykeer praat ek Afrikaans ook. Verwag 'n collage van taal-eksperimente, stemboodskappe, en voëlgesang.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Risha Lötter
Recent Episodes
Liefde in jou tweede taal
  Risha Lötter
Minisode 2: Birds in the dusk
  Risha Lötter
On inspiration, art, and making a living — a conversation with Dave Knowles
  Risha Lötter
To come alive
  Risha Lötter
Minisode 1: Words, birds, mushrooms
  Risha Lötter