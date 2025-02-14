Love in your second language

Welcome to my newest experiment! This episode was first recorded in Afrikaans (find it here, if you want this in the OG language) and then interpreted into English. It has some corresponding wobbles, but all in all this was pretty fun to make. If you liked it – and also if you didn’t – please let me know, so I can adjust my experiment accordingly.

This episode is for language nerds. I speak about multilingualism, and love, and at times I get on a soapbox (that happens to me sometimes, but I always find my way back down), and I read you some poetry and stuff. I hope you like it.

Music by the very Dave Knowles (find more of his music here and here).

Podcast art by my talented sister, Yubi Lötter.

And you can find Breyten Breytenbach’s 2016 convocation speech here.