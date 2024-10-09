I’ve been 35 for almost a month now, and it’s been an acid trip of a month. As in, big feelings, lots of colours, conversations with trees, musings about god and death. Oooh, squirrel!

I know, I know, I add a sunlit photo of trees to every post - but how can I not?

I have a lot to say but for the moment most of it doesn’t want to fall into a coherent whole. So here are just a few thoughts, while I take some time to pull myself towards myself.

Something cool about getting older is that one’s capacity to hold all of life’s experiences enlarges. At least, that feels true for me. Remember puberty? (Insert horrified emoji here). Looking back on that jumbled time of intensity, I realise that I didn’t feel my feelings any stronger then than I do now – these days I just know that no feeling is final*. I am less overwhelmed by every moment of heartache or ecstasy. Little kids go from being over-excited to sobbing in a heartbeat, which is very beautiful, because that makes them such transparent conduits. You can actually see the wind of life shaking their little leaves. But what’s also very beautiful is growing into a tree vast enough to hold the aches and joys of life all at the same time.

In particular, and this I did not expect, I am finding that my capacity to hold joy is enlarging. This is embarrassingly ageist, but in a sneaky part of my brain I always thought that life necessarily gets a little bit sad – or at least melancholy – as we age. All the big firsts happen when we’re young, after all: Falling in love, starting a family, finding a career, travelling the world…

But life isn’t like heroin. The first hit doesn’t have to be the best hit.

For my birthday Dave and I went to watch whales at De Hoop Nature Reserve. If you didn’t know, let me be the one to bring you the good news: You don’t have to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a thousand German tourists on a rainswept pier in Hermanus, squinting through your binoculars in hopes of seeing a single fin. If you want to go whale-watching in South Africa, De Hoop is largely free of people, has a majestic and seemingly endless coastline, and it’s where the most Southern Right whales come to calf and play during whale season. There are, and I’m not exaggerating, at least a few dozen whales close to its coast throughout July to October.

This is the third birthday I’ve spent at De Hoop, and the first time Dave came along. Apart from an hour of brilliant sunshine, the day was windy and overcast. We found ourselves a sheltered spot high up on the dunes, between the flowering fynbos and Namakwa daisies. We drank beer and ate cheese. Dave fell asleep on the soft sand for a while, and I sat in silence and looked and looked at the coastline. It felt as if every piece of ocean my eyes landed on contained a whale. The thrill of suddenly seeing a tail poke out the water, or a rounded back, or sometimes witnessing a full breach, didn’t lessen across the hours we spent there. What are they busy doing under the water? Are those dark shapes a mother and a calf? Was that spectacular breach a mating display, or a teenager flexing his jumping muscles? Are they playing? Are they happy? Are they scared of the voyage back to Antarctica?

Whales, like elephants, move me because they are similar to humans in terms of cognition, but they seem to be doing life with far more grace. I might be wrong, they might be consumed by petty jealousies just like the rest of us, but those large bodies just seem to move to an older song. Watching them exist fills me with yearning. This is not a yearning that needs to do anything or go anywhere. It is not a life lesson wrapped in nostalgia. It is just a full, sad, happy feeling. A feeling that is stronger every time I return to this piece of coast, and a feeling that my body knows how to hold better and better.

I could not take any snapshots because whales, much like the moon, do not photograph well. This day lives on largely in my memory, and its sharpness will eventually fade as other experiences crowd it out. But it has made me a little bit vaster, a little bit more, and my cells will retain that imprint.

Imagine a few whales bobbing in the waters behind us… because there are.

*You know Rainer Maria Rilke’s poem already but it’s always worth reading again:

God speaks to each of us as he makes us,

then walks with us silently out of the night.

These are the words we dimly hear:

You, sent out beyond your recall,

go to the limits of your longing.

Embody me.

Flare up like a flame

and make big shadows I can move in.

Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror.

Just keep going. No feeling is final.

Don’t let yourself lose me.

Nearby is the country they call life.

You will know it by its seriousness.

Give me your hand.