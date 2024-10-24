Sometimes our lives change so imperceptibly that we cannot quite point out how or where things took a turn. Then there are times when something happens that feels so momentous that even in the moment itself we know our lives are being changed. Years later, looking back, we go: “Ah, there it is! That’s the exact moment when my life did a 180!” One of those moments, for me, was the 2nd of January 2020, when I decided to quit my job.

I’d spent that new years’ at an 8-day ‘conscious’ festival, and by the 2nd of January I was thoroughly sick of yoga, drumming, and the pervasive smell of cannabis. I wanted to go home and have a bath and never think about chakras again. Despite that, though, I felt strangely drawn to a tiny note on the festival notice board cryptically advertising “intuitive chakra alignment sessions.” Throat thick with scepticism, I nonetheless lugged my boatload of questions to a meeting with the energy worker in question, Fanny.

Sporting a French accent, short blonde hair and gym clothes, Fanny seemed, to my relief, a far cry from the average festival-goer. But then she asked my name and started tapping on her fingers, mouthing silently as she calculated something. She started writing down series of numbers. My root chakra, she said, was very closed; my heart and crown chakras almost dangerously open. My connection to spirit, basically, was far better established than my ability to survive on earth. This, I could not deny, rang very true.

(Spoilers: It is still mostly true. This is not a story about how I learned to ground myself and cultivate financial security. At best it’s a story about the dubious wonders of an overdraft.)

We moved on to life queries. I asked her a couple of relationship questions, and each time the accuracy of her responses surprised me. On to the big issue, then, the thing that had been growing in me for years now: Should I quit my job? I had no other viable options – I’d been an Afrikaans-English interpreter my whole adult life, a career roughly as niche as that of truffle taster. I was itching to leave. I was bored with first-year university lectures, tired of students, heartily sick of office politics. But I also loved interpreting, the meditative focus of it, the frisson of excitement when I’d encounter an unusually fast speaker, the glorious chase of it.

And more importantly: I had grown up in severe financial and emotional insecurity. My childhood dreams all cohered around growing up, leaving, building my own life. Owning a car. Buying a Camembert and EATING IT ALL IN ONE SITTING (like, half my daydreams featured this specific scenario). Just the thought of surrendering my financial stability was enough to set my inner child a-howling. Holding this thought – I’m going to quit my job, I’m going to quit my job – felt like staring down a snake.

Should I quit my job? As soon as I asked that question out loud, the answer spoke itself inside my mind: In two years’ time, yes. “In two years’ time,” Fanny responded barely a moment later.

This tiny miracle, that we had both arrived at the same answer, was the clincher for me. I had always thought myself critical – scornful, even – of new age psychobabble. I turned up my nose at words like “kundalini awakening,” “lightworkers” and “indigo child.” But I had known the truth that I needed to quit for so long, had wanted permission so badly, that with barely any effort an unknown lady at the most new-agey festival I’d ever attended managed to convince me to leave my entire known life behind. I came away from that encounter confidently announcing to everyone that I was going to quit my job in 2022 – and of course, once you tell everyone, you actually have to do it.

To be fair, at the time it sounded like a very sound plan. I was giving myself two years to prepare for my resignation. I had no idea what I would do next, how I would manage to make a living outside my niche, but surely two years of strategising would remedy that, right?

Riiiiight.

Going nowhere slowly

As I’m sure you remember, despite it being a leap year, 2020 went down like a lead balloon. I spent that entire year working from my home, a tiny cottage on a farm (with some very colourful neighbours). Technically this would have been the ideal opportunity to also start putting together a side hustle. I had only vague thoughts about what that side hustle would be, though. I knew I didn’t want to abandon my career in favour of corporate – to me that sounded like jumping from the frying pan into the pits of hellfire. Nor did I want to teach (because school is awful).

What I really wanted to do was write. So I started a blog, somehow thinking that this could end up making me money. Reader, it very emphatically did not.

What the combination of forced isolation and daily blogging DID do, though, was to create fertile ground for all of my lingering childhood trauma to start sprouting – sprouting horns, to be specific. By April of 2020 I was spending an inexplicable hour every day crying on the couch while my dog, Woud, looked on in growing confusion. I went for walks and cried. I cooked and cried. I cried in foetal position on the bathroom floor. I sat at my laptop and cried. My blog, meant to be a friendly space where I wrote about personal development and spirituality, became a place where I grieved out loud, educated myself out loud, and told unknown readers excruciatingly personal details about my life.

Photo taken on a particularly weepy walk

Looking back, I can see that this was exactly what I needed; 2020’s grief and rage transformed me more thoroughly than any budding side hustle would have done. But it also meant that by the end of that year I was no closer to having a plan than I did a year before. My blog had a tiny amount of dedicated readers. I had had one essay published in an anthology. I was doing unpaid editing for various publications. I had somewhat expanded my writing practice, I guess…? And that was it. That was as far as I’d come.

The year before the leap

2021 brought one big change for me: I had to go back to work. Sort of. The university still hadn’t fully opened its doors, but we were doing fulltime online interpreting now, and my farm cottage’s internet was so bad that I had to drive in to the campus office every day. But after a year of spending every moment together, Woud and I had become inseparable. The depth of love and friendship that had flourished between the two of us was the joy of my life, and, looking back, one of the most healing connections I have ever had. There was no world in which I could go back to work and leave him alone at home for 10 hours every day (I couldn’t believe I had ever done that).

So I decided to take Woud into the office with me, knowing full well that when the university really resumed, I would not be able to continue doing so. Woud and I spent a year driving in to an empty office, chasing squirrels on my lunch breaks, exploring neighbouring parks. It was an enchanted, solitary time. But Resignation Day was looming. If ever I was in doubt about resigning, knowing that take-your-dog-to-work day was soon coming to a close thoroughly put paid to that.

This piece is actually just an elaborate excuse to post pics of Woud and I…

In the meantime, I moved on to Phase 2 of my cunning side-hustle plan: Starting a podcast. I’d listened to so many podcasts over lockdown that I was sure I knew how to do it myself, and I happened to already have the tools because of remote interpreting. So I started my podcast, then titled Case Files of a Fool for Love. Like my blog, and very much despite my own best intentions, it quickly became a space where I poured my heart out to complete strangers. I’ve always been prone to accidental oversharing, but my podcast took the cake. Episodes covered topics like heartbreak, religious trauma, sexuality, masturbation… You get the idea. I cringed every time I put an episode out, but for no reason I could fathom, I knew I had to keep doing it.

Over the year and a half that my first podcast existed, I made $60 out of it – through two good friends who signed on to become Patreon supporters. And I didn’t even have those two supporters yet when I gave my three months’ notice in October of 2021. I had three months of salary left. I had credit card debt. I had not even an inkling of a plan.

Sticking the landing

There are a lot, A LOT, of things I would do differently if I could do this all over again. But I have to give myself kudos for one thing: I honoured the wellbeing of my soul over perceived material security. I knew in my gut that staying at a job where I was desperately unhappy would alienate me from my own self. Disobeying my heart meant closing the door to parts of myself. My sense of wonder would suffer. My inner child would go into hiding. I would lose my instinctive connection to the spirit of life.

This might sound dramatic but it isn’t really, if you think about it: If you ignore what the Mystery prods you to do, then over time the Mystery stops talking to you. One day you wake up and you realise nothing feels magic anymore. You’re short-tempered all the time, you always drive a bit too fast, you drink a bit too much coffee, you make nihilistic jokes. Nothing’s wrong, exactly. It’s just that nothing’s wonderful, either.

I couldn’t allow that to happen to me, so on the last day of 2022, I officially quit my job, packed up my house, and left town.

And things didn’t go as planned. (I mean, there wasn’t really a plan, but you get my point.)

I didn’t stumble upon a magical part-time online job that allowed me to become independently wealthy.

I didn’t write a bestselling novel.

My podcast spluttered and died.

I lived in a tent for a couple of weeks.

I made even more credit card debt.

I did the weirdest assortment of online jobs, none of which qualify me for anything else.

It’s three years later and I’m still worried about making rent coming December, when freelance work usually dries up.

But.

Woud and I travelled the country in my little car, just the two of us crisscrossing the 9 provinces, meeting wonderful people, talking and barking into a multitude of night skies. He lived for two more years after I left my job, and I got to enjoy every single moment of those years with him. Our relationship is perhaps the first one of my life that I can look back on with not a single regret.

Taken February 2022, somewhere on the road between Pietermaritzburg and Morgan’s Bay

All that weird unearthing of the self I did in ‘20 and ‘21 gave me a language for my own inner landscape. I went out into the big world knowing myself far better, and fearing storms far less than I did before.

And all that blogging and podcasting? Well, I’m at it again. Because you just can’t keep a good oversharer down.

***

This is part 1 of at least a two-part story.

P.S. We all love a good Into the Wild story. There is a deep romance in eat-pray-loving ourselves into a whole new life, and sticking it to the man while we’re at it. But it’s important for me to say that I could not have had my own small quit-your-life adventure had it not been for mountains of luck, and a hefty dose of privilege.

Most people can’t just decide to listen to their innermost heart, fling their arms into the air, and leave their lives behind. Most people have dependents, and obligations – and in South Africa, most people are only just managing to surf the bread line. Even when I felt I was running out of options, I still had a wealth of choices.

So I am not saying that your soul will start crumbling inside you if you don’t have the option of quitting your dead-end job or living in the countryside. Your inner child is resilient. Just do the best you can, and feed your heart with the morsels of life that abound around you. You’ve got your back.

